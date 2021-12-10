David C. Bernstein Sells 100,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 100,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total transaction of $18,209,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $114.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

