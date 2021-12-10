Davis Rea LTD. Buys 500 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,639.41.

NYSE SHOP traded down $41.44 on Friday, hitting $1,453.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,690. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,489.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,463.26. The firm has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

