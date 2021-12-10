Davis Rea LTD. Sells 2,621 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up 1.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. 3,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,832. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

