Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Holdings Boosted by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,149 shares during the period. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II makes up about 2.1% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Exos Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,782,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,160,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,582,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,118,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,175,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $9.95 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

