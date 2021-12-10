Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Earns “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,960 ($52.51) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,400 ($58.35) to GBX 5,300 ($70.28) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

DPH stock opened at GBX 5,050 ($66.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 99.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,993.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,777.87. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 3,132 ($41.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,525 ($73.27).

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tony Griffin sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,237 ($69.45), for a total transaction of £279,970.02 ($371,263.78). Also, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($64.02), for a total value of £191,188.80 ($253,532.42).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

