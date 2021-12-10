DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 24,363 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $26,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $179.62 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.80 and a 12 month high of $190.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,176 shares of company stock worth $37,420,069. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

