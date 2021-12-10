DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 7,137 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.22% of Logitech International worth $33,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $76.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

