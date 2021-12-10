DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,677 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Snap were worth $31,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432.

Snap stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.66 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

