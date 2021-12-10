DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 8,442 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $41,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Shares of EL stock opened at $355.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.57. The company has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $361.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

