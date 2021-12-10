DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 5,687.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 612,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $46,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

EHC opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.