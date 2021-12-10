DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $35.51 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,344 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Biogen worth $35,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $232.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day moving average is $308.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

