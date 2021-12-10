DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,262 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,423 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $27,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock opened at $209.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $128.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.