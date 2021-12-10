DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Allstate worth $47,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 7,723.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,092,000 after buying an additional 1,396,465 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

ALL opened at $107.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

