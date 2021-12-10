DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,630 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kroger were worth $49,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

