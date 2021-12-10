DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of Waters worth $39,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waters by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Waters by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $343.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.66 and a 200 day moving average of $364.80. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $238.63 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

