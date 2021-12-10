Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DEX opened at $9.99 on Friday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

