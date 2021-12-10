Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Trading Up 1%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.50 and last traded at $120.50. Approximately 217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLVHF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.26.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

