Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.93 ($0.03). Approximately 1,429,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,714,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.03).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 25.00 and a quick ratio of 25.00. The company has a market cap of £26.85 million and a P/E ratio of -19.10.

About Deltic Energy (LON:DELT)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. Its primary assets include a portfolio of approximately 16 independent prospects in the Southern Gas Basin and two licenses in the Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

