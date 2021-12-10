Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.96. Denbury reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

DEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Denbury by 0.6% during the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Denbury by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Denbury by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

DEN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,496. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

