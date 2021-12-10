DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.65). DermTech posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $68,724.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,412.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,104 shares of company stock worth $148,524 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in DermTech by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 160.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

DMTK stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 39,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,473. DermTech has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72. The company has a market cap of $527.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

