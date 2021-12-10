DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DMTK shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $68,724.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,412.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,104 shares of company stock valued at $148,524. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,177,000 after purchasing an additional 677,518 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth $17,820,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DermTech by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 278,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth $4,845,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 47,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,473. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $522.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.82. DermTech has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

