Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Down 5.4%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 10,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 133,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 612,323 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.