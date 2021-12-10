Desjardins Comments on Ascot Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ascot Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

AOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Ascot Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.85 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$413.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

