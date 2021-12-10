Destination Wealth Management Boosts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 27,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.98. The company had a trading volume of 131,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,712,733. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $102.20 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $617.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

