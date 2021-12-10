Destination Wealth Management Buys 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 502.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,955.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,828. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,883.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,747.40. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

