Destination Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.0% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $26,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.43. The stock had a trading volume of 48,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,359. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.52. The firm has a market cap of $235.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.