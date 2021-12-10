Destination Wealth Management Has $12.98 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Destination Wealth Management cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $653,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $374,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 362.8% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $308,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,347. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $243.61 and a one year high of $323.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.86 and its 200-day moving average is $296.48.

