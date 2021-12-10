Destination Wealth Management Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,726 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $241,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,957. The company has a market capitalization of $196.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $263.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

