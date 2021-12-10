Destination Wealth Management Purchases 1,149 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 66,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.00. The company had a trading volume of 193,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,504. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $276.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

