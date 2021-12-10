Destination Wealth Management Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Unilever by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Unilever by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Unilever by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $53.15. 99,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.