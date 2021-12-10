Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €18.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.01) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.01) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.71 ($14.28).

FRA:TKA opened at €9.34 ($10.49) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.05. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($30.35).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

