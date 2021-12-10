Dev Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $16,369.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00004447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012548 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00066986 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.86 or 0.00600281 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

