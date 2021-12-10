Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.12. 153,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,793,620. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

