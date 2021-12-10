DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $61,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $3,243,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,846. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $560.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $582.75 and its 200-day moving average is $510.36.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

