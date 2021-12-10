Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 25,120 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $367,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $75,394.40.

Shares of ATEN opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.04.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

