DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 29,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 107,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of DIAGNOS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.38 million and a P/E ratio of -11.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.51.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent Duhamel acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$113,190. In the last three months, insiders have bought 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,300 and have sold 40,000 shares valued at $18,920.

DIAGNOS Company Profile (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

