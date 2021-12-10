DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.600-$14.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.12 billion-$12.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

