Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $166.32 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $169.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average of $156.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.78%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,802,213. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

