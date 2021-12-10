DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,233,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,350 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,848,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,822,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DBRG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.02. 30,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBRG. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 224,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

