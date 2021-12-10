DigitalNote Achieves Market Cap of $3.54 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 33.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 48.5% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $222,063.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.11 or 0.00396550 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,068,951,130 coins and its circulating supply is 7,928,650,041 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.