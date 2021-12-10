Dollarama Inc. (DOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

TSE DOL opened at C$58.48 on Friday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$46.56 and a one year high of C$60.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.71 billion and a PE ratio of 30.44.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$4,651,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,146,872. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,517,515.77. Insiders sold 123,052 shares of company stock valued at $6,917,330 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.50.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.