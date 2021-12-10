Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$60.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DLMAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DLMAF stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.