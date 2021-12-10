Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $25,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

