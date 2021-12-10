Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.300-$-1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.50 million-$255.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.72 million.Domo also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.370 EPS.

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.82. 13,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,868. Domo has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.17.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Domo by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

