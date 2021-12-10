Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.95

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.95 and traded as high as C$20.15. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$19.82, with a volume of 36,124 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$644.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.38.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

