DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.79

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.79 and traded as low as $16.90. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 609,718 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is a positive change from DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.12.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
