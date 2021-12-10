DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.79

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.79 and traded as low as $16.90. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 609,718 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is a positive change from DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 53,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

