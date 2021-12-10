DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Get DraftKings alerts:

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,943,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,595,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,924,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,908,639 shares of company stock valued at $101,654,679 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.