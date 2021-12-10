Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRUNF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

