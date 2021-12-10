DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after buying an additional 998,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DTE Energy by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after buying an additional 783,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,772,000 after buying an additional 564,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,190,000 after buying an additional 546,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DTE opened at $115.23 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

