Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock opened at $100.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.00. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after acquiring an additional 828,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.